How sweet it is: Florida State to take on Michigan on WCTV
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State will tangle with Michigan on Sunday in the Sweet 16 and you’ll see all the action on WCTV. The NCAA announcing Monday evening that CBS will broadcast the game which is scheduled for a 5 PM tip. Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson will have the call from Banker’s Life Fieldhouse.
The Seminoles have advanced to their third straight Sweet 16 to take on Wolverines for a chance at the elite eight after taking down Colorado 71-53 on Monday night.
