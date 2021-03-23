Advertisement

How sweet it is: Florida State to take on Michigan on WCTV

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton and the Seminole bench watch as Georgie Tech takes a lead...
Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton and the Seminole bench watch as Georgie Tech takes a lead in the second half on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in the second half during the championship game of the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.(Robert Willett | Atlantic Coast Conference)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State will tangle with Michigan on Sunday in the Sweet 16 and you’ll see all the action on WCTV. The NCAA announcing Monday evening that CBS will broadcast the game which is scheduled for a 5 PM tip. Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson will have the call from Banker’s Life Fieldhouse.

The Seminoles have advanced to their third straight Sweet 16 to take on Wolverines for a chance at the elite eight after taking down Colorado 71-53 on Monday night.

