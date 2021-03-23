Advertisement

Leon County Health Department hosting drive-through vaccine clinics Tuesday and Saturday

No appointments are necessary
Florida residents eligible for the vaccine can receive it at DOH Leon's Administration Building from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on March 23 and 27. No appointments are necessary.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Department of Health is hosting a drive-through clinic for Florida residents eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday and Saturday.

The health department says you don’t need an appointment in order to receive a vaccine at the DOH Leon Administration Building, which is located at 2965 Municipal Way in Tallahassee.

The vaccination clinics will operate from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days: March 23 and 27.

The following people are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida:

  • Persons 50 years of age and older
  • Persons determined to be extremely vulnerable by a physician (form required)
  • Health care workers with direct patient contact
  • Long-term care facility residents and staff

People who are eligible must provide a government-issued photo ID, and if applicable, proof of employment, the press release says.

The health department says it will post more vaccine updates in the future to its website and Twitter page. If you have any general questions about the vaccine, you can call the State COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121 for answers.

