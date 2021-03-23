Still no names in Florida State presidential search

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Florida State University could begin interviewing presidential candidates in May, but right now, there are no declared candidates willing to make their names public.

FSU’s Presidential Search Committee met Tuesday afternoon to get a progress report.

The firm conducting the search said often the strongest candidates do not emerge until the “tail end” of the process to try to “minimize the risk” of damaging their careers at their current institutions.

“Today, I’m not in a position to share any names with you,” said search consultant Alberto Pimentel, managing partner of Storbeck/Pimentel & Associates.

Pimentel says they are talking with several prospects and researching others, both what he called “traditional” candidates within higher education and “non-traditional” candidates in government, industry and the non-profit world.

Several search committee members stressed the selection process in Florida is open and transparent and tried to dispel rumors of “an inside local candidate with an inside track.”

“There is no shoe-in candidate. There isn’t even a leading candidate,” FSU Board of Trustees Chair Ed Burr said.

The search firm says the FSU President’s job is currently being advertised in 12 higher education publications and four major Florida newspapers.

Current FSU President John Thrasher announced his retirement in September 2020 but will remain on the job until a new president is hired.

The search committee is expected to meet again in April.

