Advertisement

Tallahassee police respond to shooting at Circle K on Apalachee Parkway

The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting at a Circle K on Apalachee...
The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting at a Circle K on Apalachee Parkway Tuesday morning.(Emma Wheeler - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting at a Circle K on Apalachee Parkway Tuesday morning.

A TPD spokesperson says two people were shot at the gas station, located in the 2800 block of Apalachee Parkway, just before 11 a.m. Their condition is unknown at this point, the spokesperson says.

Police did not release information regarding a suspect or whether anyone is in custody in connection to the shooting. TPD is actively investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area to gather the latest details.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Beginning Thursday, the Chick-fil-A on 1100 North Saint Augustine Road in Valdosta will be...
Chick-fil-A in Valdosta to close through mid-May
Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute
Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.
Update: Local man arrested after fatal shooting involving two minors
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder

Latest News

Kearney Center will soon welcome back clients, permanent housing remains goal
Florida residents eligible for the vaccine can receive it at DOH Leon's Administration Building...
Leon County Health Department hosting drive-through vaccine clinics Tuesday and Saturday
Florida State to hold vaccine clinic for expanded eligibility Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele drives in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Former Seminole Kabengele traded to Sacramento