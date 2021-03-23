Tallahassee police respond to shooting at Circle K on Apalachee Parkway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting at a Circle K on Apalachee Parkway Tuesday morning.

A TPD spokesperson says two people were shot at the gas station, located in the 2800 block of Apalachee Parkway, just before 11 a.m. Their condition is unknown at this point, the spokesperson says.

Police did not release information regarding a suspect or whether anyone is in custody in connection to the shooting. TPD is actively investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area to gather the latest details.

I’m on scene at the Circle K off Appalachee Pkwy. Gas station with heavy police presence. Eye witnesses tell me a man was shot outside. They say shooter than drove off pic.twitter.com/OZOeV4yUi8 — Emma Wheeler (@EWheeler_WCTV) March 23, 2021

