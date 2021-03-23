Advertisement

WATCH: FWC saves 2 kids from drowning at Brevard Co. beach

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued two distressed kids who clung to a paddleboard as they drifted out to sea.

Beach authorities reached out to FWC, the U.S. Coast Guard, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue when strong winds pushed two young swimmers more than a mile offshore, according to a post on FWC’s Facebook page.

An FWC lieutenant was about 30 miles away and quickly engaged a 38′ patrol vessel “Seahawk” to reach the kids, traversing 3 to 5-foot seas along the way. FWC’s post says one of its captains reported the swimmers were about 1.2 miles offshore and were continuing to drift farther and farther out to sea.

“Two rescue personnel were deployed from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Security Forces helicopter as Lt. Lee arrived on scene to rescue the two distressed swimmers clinging to a paddleboard,” the post says.

First responders gave the kids a medical assessment, then they were reunited safely with their family.

FWC posted a video of the rescue to Facebook Tuesday morning.

2 Kids Rescued

2 Kids Rescued When strong winds pushed two juvenile swimmers more than a mile offshore, beach authorities contacted the FWC, U.S. Coast Guard, Brevard County Sheriff and Brevard County Fire Rescue. FWC Lieutenant Lee was about 30 miles away and quickly engaged our 38’ patrol vessel, “Seahawk,” into action battling three to five foot seas. FWC Captain Bonds reported that the swimmers were approximately 1.2 miles offshore and continuing to drift further and further out to sea. Two rescue personnel were deployed from NASA's Kennedy Space Center Security Forces helicopter as Lt. Lee arrived on scene to rescue the two distressed swimmers clinging to a paddleboard. The youth were medically assessed and returned safely to their family. For more info on becoming a law enforcement officer, visit: http://bit.ly/2sdStWE Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida (Official)

Posted by MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife on Monday, March 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Beginning Thursday, the Chick-fil-A on 1100 North Saint Augustine Road in Valdosta will be...
Chick-fil-A in Valdosta to close through mid-May
Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute
Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.
Update: Local man arrested after fatal shooting involving two minors
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder

Latest News

Florida rescinds nursing home visitation orders
Kearney Center will soon welcome back clients, permanent housing remains goal
The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting at a Circle K on Apalachee...
Tallahassee police respond to shooting at Circle K on Apalachee Parkway
Florida residents eligible for the vaccine can receive it at DOH Leon's Administration Building...
Leon County Health Department hosting drive-through vaccine clinics Tuesday and Saturday
Florida State to hold vaccine clinic for expanded eligibility Wednesday