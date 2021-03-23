WATCH: FWC saves 2 kids from drowning at Brevard Co. beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued two distressed kids who clung to a paddleboard as they drifted out to sea.

Beach authorities reached out to FWC, the U.S. Coast Guard, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue when strong winds pushed two young swimmers more than a mile offshore, according to a post on FWC’s Facebook page.

An FWC lieutenant was about 30 miles away and quickly engaged a 38′ patrol vessel “Seahawk” to reach the kids, traversing 3 to 5-foot seas along the way. FWC’s post says one of its captains reported the swimmers were about 1.2 miles offshore and were continuing to drift farther and farther out to sea.

“Two rescue personnel were deployed from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Security Forces helicopter as Lt. Lee arrived on scene to rescue the two distressed swimmers clinging to a paddleboard,” the post says.

First responders gave the kids a medical assessment, then they were reunited safely with their family.

FWC posted a video of the rescue to Facebook Tuesday morning.

