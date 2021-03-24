‘A gift bigger than 4 wheels’: Local military family receives free car

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A special gift was given to a family that has given so much Wednesday morning.

“I wanted to get out there and give back to the world, and try to make it a safer and better place,” said Army and National Guard veteran, Timothy Vasquez.

Vasquez has served for more than a decade. “Some of the things have left a lasting impression that I still live with to this day. But for the most part, I try to focus on the better things that came out of my time,” Vasquez added.

Monday, his family received a new car through Operation Homefront, an organization that helps military families with anything from utilities to food assistance.

“Been a beacon of light for us. Through all of us getting back on our feet, because we were homeless for a while,” explained wife Melissa Johnson.

Johnson was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2019. This gift, Johnson said, is so much bigger than four wheels

“It’s a lifeline,” said Johnson. “It gets us to the doctor and the grocery store, and these are foundations that people need.”

Wednesday’s donation was a partnership with the U.S. Ban’s Driven to Serve program. This is the seventh vehicle donated across the state of Florida.

