Advertisement

‘A gift bigger than 4 wheels’: Local military family receives free car

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A special gift was given to a family that has given so much Wednesday morning.

“I wanted to get out there and give back to the world, and try to make it a safer and better place,” said Army and National Guard veteran, Timothy Vasquez.

Vasquez has served for more than a decade. “Some of the things have left a lasting impression that I still live with to this day. But for the most part, I try to focus on the better things that came out of my time,” Vasquez added.

Monday, his family received a new car through Operation Homefront, an organization that helps military families with anything from utilities to food assistance.

“Been a beacon of light for us. Through all of us getting back on our feet, because we were homeless for a while,” explained wife Melissa Johnson.

Johnson was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2019. This gift, Johnson said, is so much bigger than four wheels

“It’s a lifeline,” said Johnson. “It gets us to the doctor and the grocery store, and these are foundations that people need.”

Wednesday’s donation was a partnership with the U.S. Ban’s Driven to Serve program. This is the seventh vehicle donated across the state of Florida.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting at a Circle K on Apalachee...
Tallahassee Police confirm one dead, another injured following shooting at Circle K on Apalachee Parkway
The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Detroy Barnes (left) and Darius Sparks (right) on...
UPDATE: Two men arrested in connection to fatal Circle K shooting
Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.
Update: Local man arrested after fatal shooting involving two minors
There is new pressure on a temporary homeless shelter in Tallahassee.
City Walk served papers by City of Tallahassee, have until Saturday to comply
Leon County Booking Report: March 23, 2021

Latest News

Landis Green, the popular gathering spot on Florida State University’s campus, turned into a...
A light to remember: FSU Relay for Life holds Luminaria Walk
The Florida State University Anti-Racism Task Force met again Wednesday to discuss the next...
FSU Anti-Racism Task Force meets to discuss renaming Doak Campbell Stadium
The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a man wanted on...
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for intent to commit felony/theft
Tuesday, Bainbridge Public Safety says it arrested a man for multiple drug and gun-related...
BPS finds ecstasy, meth, AR-15 rifle while making traffic stop
Starting Thursday, Georgia will begin vaccinating anyone 16 and older, under the state's new...
Georgians 16+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday