Advertisement

Central Texas rocker Ted Nugent decides to streamline; puts ‘coolest stuff’ up for auction

By Gordon Collier
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After 73 years of clean living and 50 years of making Rock-N-Roll history, Central Texas rocker Ted Nugent has decided it is time to streamline his personal collection of what he calls the “coolest stuff available to mankind.”

More than 400 items ranging from guns to guitars to hot rods will soon go to the highest bidder.

An auction presented by the Burley Auction Gallery will be held on Saturday, March 27 at 10 a.m. at Tucker Hall near Speegleville.

The musical offerings include vintage and one-of-a-kind guitars, including rare 1958 and 1959 Gibson Les Pauls, a 1956 Fender Stratocaster, a black Gibson Byrdland, an early Paul Reed Smith prototype and many more.

“My outrageous, adventurous lifetime has accumulated way too much stuff that anybody could reasonably put to use,” Nugent said.

The auction will also feature more than 200 firearms and bow hunting equipment from his collection.

Vehicles on the block include a fully restored 1968 Ford Bronco and a 2015 Dodge Hellcat Challenger.

Ted Nugent's fully restored 1968 Ford Bronco is up for auction.
Ted Nugent's fully restored 1968 Ford Bronco is up for auction.(Burley Auction)

Don’t worry, the rock legend and outspoken first and second amendment advocate says he is keeping a few things for himself.

“I am simply streamlining my life’s accumulation but keeping my favorite hundred guns, my favorite 50 guitars and most of my firebreathing trucks and hot rods! A Gonzo Spring cleaning if you will.” Nugent said.

Seating at the auction will be limited. Reservations are required.

Online, phone and absentee bidding will be accepted as well.

For more information go to www.burleyauction.com or www.tednugentauction.com

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting at a Circle K on Apalachee...
Tallahassee Police confirm one dead, another injured following shooting at Circle K on Apalachee Parkway
Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.
Update: Local man arrested after fatal shooting involving two minors
The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Detroy Barnes (left) and Darius Sparks (right) on...
UPDATE: Two men arrested in connection to fatal Circle K shooting
There is new pressure on a temporary homeless shelter in Tallahassee.
City Walk served papers by City of Tallahassee, have until Saturday to comply
Leon County Booking Report: March 23, 2021

Latest News

TALLAHASSEE, FL - December 12: Head Coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles on the...
Norvell using spring to grow Seminoles ‘toughness in all aspects’
About 15 minutes before first pitch between the Timberwolves and Maclay Marauders, CHS held a...
Chiles holds pregame ceremony to honor veterans, dedicate new flag pole before falling to Maclay
Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) prepares to pass during the first half of N.C....
‘I’m not learning anymore’: Rodemaker growing under center after being baptized by fire in freshman season
US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help...
Man accused of inciting violence at Florida Capitol to stand trial in May
The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Detroy Barnes (left) and Darius Sparks (right) on...
UPDATE: Two men arrested in connection to fatal Circle K shooting