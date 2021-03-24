Advertisement

Chiles holds pregame ceremony to honor veterans, dedicate new flag pole before falling to Maclay

By Fletcher Keel
Mar. 24, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To many, baseball is synonymous with America. After all, we don’t call it the national pastime for nothing.

Even in smaller numbers than usual at the moment, the ballpark is still our gathering spot, our town hall, a place to celebrate and acknowledge the extraordinary that walks among us every day.

And Tuesday evening at Chiles High School, that very type of celebration occurred.

About 15 minutes before first pitch between the Timberwolves and Maclay Marauders, CHS held a flag dedication ceremony to christen their new flag pole in centerfield. Veterans from wars since World War II were in attendance and honored in a special pre-game ceremony put together by various Big Bend veterans groups.

After the flag was raised, it was immediately lowered to half-staff in honor of those who lost their life in a shooting earlier this week in Boulder, Colorado.

Once the game was played, it was the home team who got off to a flying start, putting up five runs in the bottom of the first, but the Marauders roared back for the win, 7-5.

