Cook Primary School unveils book vending machine for students

Cook Primary School is working to promote love for reading. On Wednesday, they unveiled a book vending machine for students.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Cook Primary School is working to promote love for reading. On Wednesday, they unveiled a book vending machine for students.

It’s packed with books of different genres and styles.

Each teacher is given eight book tokens each month to award students. The token buys one book.

Students will receive a token if they’re super or literacy readers.

Super readers show growth in reading abilities. Literacy readers show love for reading, writing and encouraging others.

Kindergarten student Jeycob Gavarrete helped with the illustrations.
First grade student Jase Yawn received the first book on Wednesday
“The goal is simply to get our students to love to read. We know we lay the foundation, not only for literacy but also for motivation. Not every student was born to read and not every student grows up to be an adult who loves to read and this is where we start that initiative for that love of literacy. We take that very seriously and we are really looking forward to some great things to inspire and motivate our kids,” said Jeanne Dixon, pre-K director and assistant principal.

Students also helped design the machine.

Kindergarten student Jeycob Gavarrete helped with the illustrations.

First grade student Jase Yawn received the first book on Wednesday.

The Literacy for Learning, Living, and Leading in Georgia Grant made the machine possible.

If you’d like to donate books and help keep the machine full, you can call the school at (229) 549-7713 and ask for Dixon.

