Former NCFL state attorney suspended from Florida Bar

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former state attorney Jeff Siegmeister’s troubles have grown after being suspended from the Florida Bar following a state Supreme Court ruling.

The Bar petitioned to have him suspended after he failed to respond to an “order to show cause” and was held in contempt of court.

Siegmeister faces federal charges including bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud, and tax fraud.

RELATED STORY: Former NCFL State Attorney arrested in Arizona on federal charges

Prosecutors accuse Siegmeister of accepting money and property in exchange for altering charges and plea agreements with Dixie County attorney Michael O’Steen.

