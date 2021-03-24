GCSO warning residents of phone scam

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam that is circulating. According to GCSO, scammers are calling around and claiming to be sheriff’s deputies and are using local servers to make it appear as if they are legitimate.

The scammers that there is a potential issue or discrepancy with an account, or that information needs to be verified regarding someone who has a warrant, or that there are fines that need to be paid.

During these calls, GCSO said that scammers have threatened to come to homes and arrest them or prosecute them if they do not receive the information or payments they are requesting.

“If you are contacted by a person who threatens you with legal action or arrest in an effort to obtain goods, money or information, the call is fraudulent,” GCSO warned. “Never give them your social security number, banking information, send money or feel threatened to go buy gift cards.”

If you are contacted by one of these scammers, GCSO said to hang up and contact local authorities to report the incident.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.