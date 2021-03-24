‘I’m not learning anymore’: Rodemaker growing under center after being baptized by fire in freshman season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State continued their spring practices on Tuesday and afterwards, players were able to speak with the media for the first time since Saturday’s scrimmage.

In that scrimmage, the pride of Winnersville, Tate Rodemaker, got a high number of reps under center.

“This year we can just fly through the installs really quick, it’ll just take a little time for McKenzie [Milton] to learn,” Rodemaker said when asked about his stint being thrown to the lions early last season. “I’m not learning anymore, I’m just trying to build off of what I learned last year and it’s been a lot easier so far.”

