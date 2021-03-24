Advertisement

‘I’m not learning anymore’: Rodemaker growing under center after being baptized by fire in freshman season

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State continued their spring practices on Tuesday and afterwards, players were able to speak with the media for the first time since Saturday’s scrimmage.

In that scrimmage, the pride of Winnersville, Tate Rodemaker, got a high number of reps under center.

“This year we can just fly through the installs really quick, it’ll just take a little time for McKenzie [Milton] to learn,” Rodemaker said when asked about his stint being thrown to the lions early last season. “I’m not learning anymore, I’m just trying to build off of what I learned last year and it’s been a lot easier so far.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting at a Circle K on Apalachee...
Tallahassee Police confirm one dead, another injured following shooting at Circle K on Apalachee Parkway
Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.
Update: Local man arrested after fatal shooting involving two minors
The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Detroy Barnes (left) and Darius Sparks (right) on...
UPDATE: Two men arrested in connection to fatal Circle K shooting
There is new pressure on a temporary homeless shelter in Tallahassee.
City Walk served papers by City of Tallahassee, have until Saturday to comply
Leon County Booking Report: March 23, 2021

Latest News

Norvell using spring to grow Seminoles ‘toughness in all aspects’
TALLAHASSEE, FL - December 12: Head Coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles on the...
Norvell using spring to grow Seminoles ‘toughness in all aspects’
Chiles holds pregame ceremony to honor veterans, dedicate new flag pole
Rodemaker growing under center after being baptized by fire in freshman season
About 15 minutes before first pitch between the Timberwolves and Maclay Marauders, CHS held a...
Chiles holds pregame ceremony to honor veterans, dedicate new flag pole before falling to Maclay