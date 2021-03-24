Advertisement

Lake Bradford Road wastewater treatment plant to become Fire Station, Community Resilience Center

By Monica Casey
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Changes are coming to the former wastewater treatment facility on Lake Bradford Road.

The location was on the shortlist for the new Tallahassee Police Department headquarters, but Commissioners ultimately chose the Northwood Centre.

Now, that location will now be used for a different kind of public safety and engagement: a new fire station and community resiliency center.

At Wednesday’s Commission meeting, City Commissioners voted to award the design contract to a firm from Winter Park, called Architects Design Group.

The location is at 1815 Lake Bradford Road, near Gamble Street.

According to the agenda item, emergency response times are on average more than three minutes above those established by the National Fire Protection Association. There are also more than 5,000 calls for service in the Lake Bradford Road area annually.

Fire Station 17 would directly serve this area.

“That response time is not as good as we’d like,” said Commissioner Diane Williams-Cox. “But, having something there on Lake Bradford to take care of that whole area in there, that’s going to reduce response time and hopefully will save some homes and perhaps save some lives. because they’re not only putting out fires, they’re saving lives.”

In addition to the fire station, the Community Resilience Center will also serve a need in the community.

“There’s not a good place for residents to gather right now,” explained Williams-Cox.

The center has multiple options; residents could use it for public meetings and events, and the City could put programming in the area, including a possible TEMPO re-engagement center.

Construction on this project could start around this time next year.

