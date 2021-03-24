Local food pantry meeting need for families amid pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good News Outreach is meeting the need for families during the pandemic with a food pantry.

In 2020, their food pantry served close to 20,000 people.

The Good News Outreach Food Pantry has been open before the pandemic began, and they use donations from Second Harvest and other people in the community to feed thousands of Leon County families.

Donald Clumm, who manages the food pantry, told WCTV that they give anywhere between 50 and 60 bags of canned goods, fresh meat and non perishables out every week.

He said the need has expanded since the pandemic with people of all backgrounds needing additional help.

“I do see a lot of people that you would never think would be coming to a food pantry because you would think they would be well enough to where they didn’t need a food pantry, so we get a pretty diverse group of people,” Clumm added.

The food pantry is open for all Leon County residents on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursdays from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and is located at 548 East Bradford Road.

Good News Outreach also accepts donations of food, clothes and hygiene, products which can also be dropped off at that location.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.