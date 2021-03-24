Man accused of inciting violence at Florida Capitol to stand trial in May

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused of issuing a “call to arms” to confront protestors at the Florida Capitol is now set to stand trial on May 4.

Daniel Baker was arrested in January. FBI agents say he began posting threats to social media in the wake of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Baker was originally scheduled to stand trial in Tallahassee’s federal court April 14.

The defense attorney requested a new trial date, so he could attend a previously scheduled memorial service for his father.

Prosecutors told a judge during a Wednesday conference call that they expect the trial to last three days. The judge indicated they would choose a jury on the morning of May 4 and begin opening arguments and testimony that afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.