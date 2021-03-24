Advertisement

New emergency order rolling back visitation restrictions

In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an emergency...
In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an emergency order that shut down visitation to long-term care facilities across the state.(WCTV)
By Abby Walton
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 374 days ago, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an emergency order that shut down visitation to long-term care facilities across the state.

But now, some good news for families.

On Monday, The Florida Department of Emergency Management issued a new emergency order that rolled back the five previous ones that restricted visitation.

These facilities still must abide by the new guidance issued by The Centers for Disease Control and The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

As WCTV mentioned last week, the CDC AND CMS released new guidance for long-term care facilities.

The CDC said fully vaccinated people can hang out indoors with no masks or social distancing.

Also, no quarantines or testing if a vaccinated person doesn’t have symptoms.

CMS followed the CDC’s lead and recommended indoor visitation at all times, regardless of a resident or visitor’s vaccine state with few exceptions. “The outside numbers have driven what’s being done to them. They’ve now been vaccinated. They’ve now done everything they were supposed to do for a year,. It’s time they stop being punished for what’s happening out there,” Mary Daniel, founder of Caregivers for Compromise, said.

In early March, Caregivers for Compromise founder, Mary Daniels, talked with WCTV’s Abby Walton.

She said she was pushing the Agency for Healthcare Administration, the state agency regulator of these facilities, to follow suit.

And late Tuesday afternoon, that happened.

AHCA emailed guidance to all its facilities that lifted the visitation restrictions in the emergency orders.

It does say state nursing homes and assisted living facilities still must follow best practices for infection prevention.

AHCA also stated in the email, in part, “To clarify expectations for honoring resident’s rights, if a resident has been absent from the facility for 24-hours or more and upon return does not pass screening criteria...they should be quarantined or isolated based on state and federal guidance. However, if the resident passes screening criteria, the facility may not unnecessarily restrict the resident by requiring quarantine or isolation.”

This is a big deal for Florida families because it means residents can come and go freely and families can freely visit again as long as they follow the specified parameters.

On Tuesday, Daniel telling WCTV, she was told by AHCA, they’d release some “frequently asked questions” later this week or early next.

Because while families are overjoyed, some facilities are now worried that fully opening the doors back up could lead to a COVID-19 outbreak and potential lawsuits.

But, with most residents vaccinated, and a bill, likely to pass in the Florida legislature to help these facilities against frivolous COVID lawsuits, it may help ease some anxiety as everyone moves closer to normalcy.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting at a Circle K on Apalachee...
Tallahassee Police confirm one dead in, another injured following shooting at Circle K on Apalachee Parkway
Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.
Update: Local man arrested after fatal shooting involving two minors
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued two distressed kids who clung to...
WATCH: FWC saves 2 kids from drowning at Brevard Co. beach
Leon County Booking Report: March 23, 2021

Latest News

Friends of Missy Timmins have taken to advertising billboards to help find her a kidney donor...
“We just need one match:” friends put Leon County woman’s search for kidney on billboards
fsu
Still no names in Florida State presidential search
Tuesday was a good one to be a Brookwood Warrior as the school saw five players across three...
Five Brookwood athletes sign to play at next level
There is new pressure on a temporary homeless shelter in Tallahassee.
City Walk served papers by City of Tallahassee, have until Saturday to comply