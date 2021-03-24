Norvell using spring to grow Seminoles ‘toughness in all aspects’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There’s been a lot of positive talk surrounding the Florida State football team this spring.

That’s not to say anyone’s saying the Seminoles are set to knock off Clemson or push for the playoffs, but the needle does seem to be pushing towards the right direction, and head coach Mike Norvell has continuously praised his team’s conditioning and effort.

But no matter how much you feel about your team as a player, extended events like spring practice and fall camp can be daunting, especially when the light at the end of the tunnel is just the Spring Game; the body breaks down and the mindset can get tired, Norvell knows just how he wants his team to fight back against that.

“We’ve got to continue to grow in our toughness in all aspects,” he said following Tuesday’s practice. “We get guys that, when you get half way through spring ball and your body starts getting sore and there’s things that you’ve got to continue to work through and bring the right mindset and approach because every day and every rep is critical.”

