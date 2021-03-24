Advertisement

Not your normal night: Wisconsin police officers wrestle deer out of nursing home

By Ed Payne
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (Gray News) – Three Wausau police officers responded to a call of a deer on the lam over the weekend.

The young doe had crashed through a window into a nursing home on Sunday, scattering glass up and down the hallway.

The officers pounced as the deer tried to dash past them on the slippery tile floor.

“Can somebody open that door?” one of the officers called out to the nursing home staff as they did their best to hold onto the struggling animal.

A short time later, the doe was free, bounding away into the night.

“Although the deer appeared to have sustained a couple of small cuts from the glass, the officers were able to successfully get her back to her natural habitat without any further harm,” a post on the Wausau Police Department Facebook page said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting at a Circle K on Apalachee...
Tallahassee Police confirm one dead, another injured following shooting at Circle K on Apalachee Parkway
Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.
Update: Local man arrested after fatal shooting involving two minors
The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Detroy Barnes (left) and Darius Sparks (right) on...
UPDATE: Two men arrested in connection to fatal Circle K shooting
There is new pressure on a temporary homeless shelter in Tallahassee.
City Walk served papers by City of Tallahassee, have until Saturday to comply
Leon County Booking Report: March 23, 2021

Latest News

Police said the man has been charged with reckless conduct and is undergoing a psychiatric...
Police: Armed man arrested inside Atlanta grocery store
In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, Rachel Levine, nominated to be an assistant secretary at the...
A first: US Senate confirms transgender doctor for key post
A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
Survivor of Colorado victim: A hole ‘that won’t be filled’
TALLAHASSEE, FL - December 12: Head Coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles on the...
Norvell using spring to grow Seminoles ‘toughness in all aspects’
Boulder mourns and calls for action
Boulder mourns and calls for action