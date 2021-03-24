Advertisement

South Health District to offer COVID testing as clinical appointments

By Kim McCullough | WALB
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Monday, the South Health District will begin offering rapid COVID-19 testing as a clinical appointment, according to a press release from the district.

The release said the two largest health departments, Lowndes and Tift, will alternate holding drive-thru COVID-19 testing events on Tuesday mornings.

“Due to the decreased demand of COVID-19 testing at our health department testing sites, we decided to make testing a routine clinical service,” Dwain Butler, deputy health director, said. “Individuals who need PCR, or confirmatory, testing can register for Lowndes or Tift County depending on the week.”

The district’s website will note which site is open on a weekly basis. Lowndes County will open on Tuesday.

