Tallahassee man arrested in connection to Feb. armed robbery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Breck Drive on Feb. 17.

Noah Glass, 18, was arrested Tuesday on armed robbery charges, LCSO’s daily booking report says. According to court documents, the victim told deputies a grey Pontiac passenger car pulled up next to him as he was walking home from school on Feb. 17, and a man exited from the front passenger seat.

The man then pulled out a gun and told the victim “I need everything you got... hurry up,” court documents say. The victim gave the suspect his cellphone and winter jacket, and the suspect got back into the Pontiac and left the area, according to court documents.

A witness to the robbery captured a video of the suspect running back to the car with the items he stole from the victim. LCSO deputies located the Pontiac at the Campus Club Apartment Complex on South Adams Street after seeing its license plate in the video.

Surveillance video from the apartment complex showed the car arriving at the complex just three minutes after the robbery was reported, court documents say. Another surveillance video showed the suspect wearing the victim’s winter jacket.

On Feb. 18, deputies responded to a report of shots being fired into a home on Maria Circle. The homeowner’s son and his friend, Glass, were at the home but not cooperating with the deputies investigating the shooting, court documents say.

“By reviewing body-worn camera footage, I observed that Mr. Glass appeared to be the suspect from the robbery,” an LCSO detective wrote.

LCSO later conducted a photo lineup with the victim present, and the victim selected Glass as the man who robbed him at gun point on Feb. 17.

Glass was booked into the Leon County Jail on Tuesday, March 23. His first court appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.

