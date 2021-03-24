UPDATE: Two men arrested in connection to fatal Circle K shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested two men in connection to the Tuesday morning shooting at a Circle K on Apalachee Parkway.

TPD arrested Detroy Barnes and Darius Sparks on homicide charges Wednesday morning. The shooting at the gas station located in the 2800 block of the parkway left a man dead and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries, a TPD spokesperson says. TPD says the man who was killed was an innocent bystander standing outside of the store.

According to TPD’s press release, the shooting started when people started firing at each other in the gas station parking lot. Both shooters then got in different vehicles and fled on Apalachee Parkway, the release says.

“Within hours of the shooting, investigators identified two suspects. After consultation with the State Attorney’s Office, the suspects were arrested and charged with felony murder,” the release says.

TPD says several guns and vehicles were seized as a result of the investigation.

Barnes faces charges of felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm and attempted second-degree murder, TPD’s release says. Additionally, Sparks faces charges of felony murder, attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both Barnes and Sparks were booked into the Leon County Jail. Their first court appearances are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.

