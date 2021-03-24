Advertisement

Woman rescued from storm drain in Delray Beach

Crews had to remove the grate to the drain, which is about 8-feet deep, to get to the woman who authorities say was naked and could not stand on her own.(Delray Beach Fire Rescue)
Mar. 24, 2021
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) - A woman is in the hospital after being rescued from a storm drain in Delray Beach.

The rescue happened Tuesday morning after a good Samaritan heard screams coming from underneath the grated drain.

Crews had to remove the grate to the drain, which is about 8-feet deep, to get to the woman who authorities say was naked and could not stand on her own.

The biggest question is how long this woman was down in the storm drain, and how she got in there.

First responders located the middle-aged woman thanks to a good Samaritan who heard screams coming from underneath the grated drain.

“So traffic rushing by. She’s on her phone texting and she hears somebody screaming when she looks down in the storm drain. There’s a woman down there,” a Delray Beach Fire Department spokesperson says.

The grate was bolted shut when first responders arrived, making it nearly impossible for the victim to have slipped and fallen through.

“Our special operations team responded,” the DBFD spokesperson says. “They used a ladder and a harness to get the woman out.”

But even more puzzling, the state in which the woman was found — 8 feet down in the storm drain.

“She wasn’t wearing any clothes. She was dirty and disheveled. She had leaves on her,” the DBFD spokesperson says.

As scores of people gathered to watch the rescue unfold, fire rescue wrapped the woman in sheets to protect her privacy before sending her to a nearby hospital.

“She, at the very least, had claimed to the officers that she had been down there for a significant amount of time,” a Delray Beach Police Department spokesperson says. “She claims that she had gotten into the storm drain from a significant distance away. Again, we’re trying to figure out if that is, in fact, possible.”

According to authorities, that same woman was reported as missing on March 3 by the sheriff’s office.

“Right now, from our perspective from the police department, it doesn’t appear that any crime has been committed,” the DBPD spokesperson says.

