A light to remember: FSU Relay for Life holds Luminaria Walk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Landis Green, the popular gathering spot on Florida State University’s campus, turned into a tranquil memorial Wednesday evening.

The Luminaria Walk, one of the most powerful FSU Relay for Life events, honors those who have survived their battles with cancer and those who have not.

WCTV’s Katie Kaplan stopped by Wednesday evening to speak with the event’s organizers about this weekend’s events.

About 200 luminarias are on Landis Green, just a preview of what’s to come.

The big event is happening this Saturday, and as we know, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we do many things, and the popular Relay for Life events are not exempt.

Many people involved with the American Cancers Society’s fundraiser are at risk, or are close with someone who is.

Organizers told WCTV that they have incorporated virtual events and have spread the fundraiser out over an entire week to accommodate for that.

“Our event is definitely different this year,” said Ashton Johnson of FSU Relay for Life. “Normally, we would just have 1 12-hour event on a week day or week night, but now we’ve had to spread it out over a whole week because of COVID-19. we’ve been doing little events throughout the week so that people can understand what’s going on and that we’re spreading the word about Saturday to hopefully get more people to come to our main event.”

The FSU Relay for Life chapter is the nation’s third largest fundraiser for the event, and all proceeds go back to the organization.

Usually, about 5,000 people participate in this one specifically, and organizers are optimistic they’ll be able to keep that option up this year with the options they are providing

Thursday night’s even is online survivor caregiver bingo. More information about this week’s events can be found by clicking here.

