BPS finds ecstasy, meth, AR-15 rifle while making traffic stop

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Tuesday, Bainbridge Public Safety says it arrested a man for multiple drug and gun-related offenses while making a routine traffic stop.

42-year-old Willie James Murphy was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of cocaine, possession of ecstasy, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of schedule I drugs and possession of schedule II drugs. BPS said that Murphy was was uncooperative during his arrest.

According to BPS, the incident happened around 6:15 p.m. when a BPS deputy performed a traffic stop on Murphy’s vehicle.

As deputies spoke with Murphy, they said they could see multiple drug-related objects and a shotgun inside of the vehicle. Murphy was asked to step out of the vehicle.

Upon searching it, deputies found a loaded and chambered 12-gauge shotgun, a loaded and chambered AR 15 rifle, crystal and powder Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Adderall pills, ecstasy pills, marijuana, spice, a digital scale and a glass smoking pipe.

