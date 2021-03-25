Advertisement

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for intent to commit felony/theft

The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a man wanted on three counts of three counts of entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or felony and a charge of drug court violation.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a man wanted on three counts of entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or felony, and a charge of drug court violation.

22-year-old George Darrell “Jay” Tucker, Jr. is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 145 pounds and having brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information that would lead to Tucker’s arrest and/or conviction is asked to call the CCSO at (229) 616-7430 or (229) 616-7470.

Posted by Colquitt County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

