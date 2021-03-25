Echols County deputies find marijuana and ecstasy in traffic stop

ECHOLS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Echols County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested two people after finding 11 bags of marijuana and two ecstasy pills during a traffic stop on Friday, March 19.

The sheriff’s office says deputies pulled over a vehicle for speeding that day. Deputies noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the car, and then they searched the vehicle.

During the search, deputies found 11 bags of marijuana, two packs of THC gummy candy, two ecstasy pills, seven large rolled marijuana cigarettes, scales, baggies, $1,400 in cash and a loaded pistol.

Shaquille Thomas, a 27-year-old man from McRae, Georgia, and Melissa Sanders, a 25-year-old woman from Charlotte, North Carolina, were arrested after the search, the sheriff’s office says.

They face the following charges:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (felony)

Possession of THC (felony)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of schedule II narcotic (felony)

Possession of drug-related objects (felony)

Speeding (72 mph in a 55 mph zone)

Sheriff Courson says his deputies will continue to stop the flow of drugs into Echols County.

