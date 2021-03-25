Advertisement

Family of teen who choked on chicken nugget gets $2 million

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The family of a 19-year-old student with autism will receive a $2 million settlement from a Florida school district a year and a half after he choked on a chicken nugget and died.

The settlement was approved by the Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday.

Kedar Williams was rushed to the hospital in August 2019 after choking.

He had a form of autism that made him mostly non-verbal, and he also had a condition that made him prone to choking.

An aide was supposed to be assigned only to Williams. But video showed the aide was tending to another student when Williams choked.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Detroy Barnes (left) and Darius Sparks (right) on...
UPDATE: Two men arrested in connection to fatal Circle K shooting
There is new pressure on a temporary homeless shelter in Tallahassee.
City Walk served papers by City of Tallahassee, have until Saturday to comply
A Gadsden County couple gave birth to a healthy baby boy after adopting an embryo that had been...
Baby born in Florida from embryo frozen for 15 years
The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting at a Circle K on Apalachee...
Tallahassee Police confirm one dead, another injured following shooting at Circle K on Apalachee Parkway
Leon County Booking Report: March 24, 2021

Latest News

The Police Benevolent Association is making a statement. Late Tuesday, billboards sprung up...
‘Think Again’: PBA billboard critiques crime rates, asking for contracts to be negotiated
FILE PHOTO: Medical marijuana in Louisiana. (Source: WAFB)
School board fires Florida teacher for medical marijuana use
During the search, deputies found 11 bags of marijuana, two packs of THC gummy candy, two...
Echols County deputies find marijuana and ecstasy in traffic stop
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Two arrested in car burglaries, LCSO says