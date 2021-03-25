FDLE arrests Sneads father and son for possession of child sexual abuse material

SNEADS, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a press release that it arrested a man and his son for possession of child sexual abuse material.

48-year-old Eddie Garland Lee of Sneads was arrested on 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of violation of probation.

22-year-old William Michael Lee of Sneads was arrested on 24 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material,

Eddie Lee is also currently on felony probation for unrelated charges.

FDLE’s Pensacola and Panama City Field Office agents, with the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Sneads Police Department, previously executed a search warrant at the Lee’s home, and forensic examinations of both of the Lee’s computers uncovered numerous videos of children involved in sex acts.

Some of the children were toddlers, according to FDLE.

Eddie Lee and William Lee were booked into the Jackson County Jail.

