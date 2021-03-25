Advertisement

FDLE arrests Sneads father and son for possession of child sexual abuse material

Thursday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a press release that it arrested a...
Thursday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a press release that it arrested a man and his son for possession of child sexual abuse material.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNEADS, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a press release that it arrested a man and his son for possession of child sexual abuse material.

48-year-old Eddie Garland Lee of Sneads was arrested on 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of violation of probation.

22-year-old William Michael Lee of Sneads was arrested on 24 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material,

Eddie Lee is also currently on felony probation for unrelated charges.

FDLE’s Pensacola and Panama City Field Office agents, with the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Sneads Police Department, previously executed a search warrant at the Lee’s home, and forensic examinations of both of the Lee’s computers uncovered numerous videos of children involved in sex acts.

Some of the children were toddlers, according to FDLE.

Eddie Lee and William Lee were booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Detroy Barnes (left) and Darius Sparks (right) on...
UPDATE: Two men arrested in connection to fatal Circle K shooting
The Georgia Department of Transportation says a triple fatal crash happened on I-75 South in...
Pregnant woman, one other confirmed dead in I-75 S crash
All Floridians ages 18 and older will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting...
All adults in Florida eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5
There is new pressure on a temporary homeless shelter in Tallahassee.
City Walk served papers by City of Tallahassee, have until Saturday to comply
A Gadsden County couple gave birth to a healthy baby boy after adopting an embryo that had been...
Baby born in Florida from embryo frozen for 15 years

Latest News

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: March 25, 2021
Thursday, the United States Senate passed the Paycheck Protection Program for Small Businesses...
Sen. Ossoff’s PPP for Small Businesses Extension Act of 2021 passes
Tuesday morning, the Florida Forest Service set fire to Lake Talquin State Forest. The fire was...
Prescribed burns: How the Florida Forest Service promotes forest health and wildfire safety across the Big Bend
When severe storms roll through our area, the National Weather Service relies on a team of...
Local Storm Spotters relay storm reports to the National Weather Service