Georgia begins vaccinating those 16+

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - People 16-years-old and older are now eligible to be vaccinated with no restrictions in the state of Georgia.

Several recipients lined up outside of Thomas County Public Health to receive their first dose, and many shared their anticipation of living normal again.

“I’m going to go on vacation. I think everyone needs a vacation from this point,” said Justin Baker, a 29-year-old father who said going out of town is what he plans to do once he’s fully vaccinated.

Baker, like many others said it’s the simple things in life that he has missed out on since the pandemic began. Being able to safely see his family who he said is in the high-risk elderly category has also been a concern.

With a two-year-old son at home, Baker said protecting him has been another main focus during the pandemic, one that he feels a little better about now that he’s gotten his first dose.

“I’ve seen a lot of people actually catch COVID, so it’s kind of reassuring that I can actually get the vaccine so I can be prepared to protect myself and my family also,” he said.

Although his friends still show skepticism, Baker said he had a quick and easy experience. He’s hoping that by getting the vaccine, his friends will be encouraged to follow in his footsteps.

“It literally took five minutes. It was painless. Honestly, he counted to three and I didn’t even know that he had taken the shot already,” said Baker.

Among some of the first to get vaccinated under the new restrictions were husband and wife Chris and Kristen Gottfried. The couple, both in their thirties, shared that they did this for their family as well.

“We felt that it was important for our family to just get back to normal,” said Kristen.

Just moments after being vaccinated the couple smiled while sharing how they hope others will take advantage of the new eligibility as well. Kristen said she’s ready for her children to be able to play sports again, and safely reconnect with friends in summer camp. She’s also anxious to get out of her home office.

“I haven’t been back in my office for over a year. I’m eager to simply get back into the world, get back into my office. Socialize and be around people and friends again,” she said.

All those who received their vaccines at the Public Health department received the Moderna vaccine.

For those wanting to be vaccinated that are under the age of 18, you must schedule an appointment with Archbold Medical Center, where the Pfzier brand is administered.

