Georgia Gov. Kemp signs GOP election bill amid outcry

African Methodist Episcopal Church Bishop Reginald Jackson announces a boycott of Coca-Cola Co....
African Methodist Episcopal Church Bishop Reginald Jackson announces a boycott of Coca-Cola Co. products outside the Georgia Capitol on Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Atlanta. Jackson says Coca-Cola and other large Georgia companies haven't done enough to oppose restrictive voting bills that Georgia lawmakers were debating as Jackson spoke.(AP Photo/Jeff Amy (Source: Jeff Amy))
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed into law a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections.

It places new restrictions on voting by mail and gives the legislature greater control over how elections are run.

Democrats and voting rights groups say the law will disproportionately disenfranchise voters of color.

It is part of a wave of GOP-backed election bills introduced in states around the nation after former President Donald Trump stoked false claims that fraud led to his 2020 election defeat.

Republican changes to voting laws in Georgia follow record-breaking turnout that led to Democratic victories in the presidential contest and two U.S. Senate runoffs in the once reliably red state.

Please click here to read more about the bill.

