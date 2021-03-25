Georgians 16+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday

GEORGIA (WCTV) - Starting Thursday, Georgia will begin vaccinating anyone 16-years-old and older under the state’s new eligibility requirements.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Governor Brian Kemp, however, health officials in Southwest Georgia said the news came as a surprise. According to Dr. Charles Ruis, the Director of Public Health Services in the Southwest Ga. district, he was hoping the next tier of vaccinations would focus more on essential workers.

Ruis said the region has seen a pretty good turn out when it comes to vaccinations, and that recently numbers have slowed down. With the new age range, Ruis said that hopefully the community will take advantage of this opportunity, that way doses won’t go to waste.

“The governor opening this up to everyone 16 or older, it’s going to help us protect more people, more individuals at a quicker pace and it will help us to get closer to herd immunity,” Ruis said.

In Southwest Georgia, there are 14 public health departments. Ruis said he’s confident that each location will be able to meet the demand of more people, but unfortunately, SPH does not carry the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only brand that can be administered to individuals under the age of 18.

According to CDC guidelines, the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use in people 16-years-old and older, while the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson brands can be given to anyone 18-years-old and older. Ruis said that although public health cannot give the vaccine to anyone 16 and 17-years-old, Archbold Medical Center and Pheobe Memorial in Albany can provide those vaccinations.

Chief of Staff Dr. Daryl Crenshaw said that this news means a step towards a safer community.

“It’s going to be wonderful now that we have the opportunity to administer the vaccine to individuals over the age of sixteen regardless of health conditions or health status. I think this is wonderful news,” said Dr. Crenshaw.

Archbold has currently vaccinated over 19,000 people, with the capacity to vaccinate over 2,000 a week. Crenshaw said the vaccine clinic will continue to be held at the hospital, but conversation about off-site clinics is also in the works.

Both public health and hospital officials said call have already been made to book appointments. Teens under 18-years-old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian in order to get the vaccine at Archbold. Appointments can be made for Monday, Wednesday and Friday by clicking here.

Vaccines are administered at Thomas County Public Health, Monday through Thursday. Anyone wanting to get vaccinated is advised to call your health care provider to ensure your eligibility, and then local vaccine sites, for availability.

