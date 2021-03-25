Advertisement

GRAPHIC: 14-year-old accused of crashing stolen Porsche on Ohio highway dies

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 14-year-old teen accused of crashing a stolen Porsche SUV on Interstate 275 has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Alexander Lara was pronounced dead Tuesday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol spotted a speeding 2018 Porsche Macan on Interstate 275 just north of State Route 28 shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday night and attempted to chase it with lights and siren activated, according to Sgt Charles Jordan at OSP’s Batavia post.

The trooper was unable to catch up to the SUV, according to cruiser video OSP released.

The chase remained at a distance throughout the entire chase, which lasted about a minute and a half, according to Jordan, until the trooper came up on the crash after it occurred.

Patrol officials said their preliminary investigation determined the teen was speeding in the SUV, which had been reported stolen, and lost control of it near the Wards Corner Road exit in Miami Township.

The Porsche ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment before coming to its final rest.

State troopers have said the teen was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected and airlifted to the hospital in a medical helicopter.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Detroy Barnes (left) and Darius Sparks (right) on...
UPDATE: Two men arrested in connection to fatal Circle K shooting
There is new pressure on a temporary homeless shelter in Tallahassee.
City Walk served papers by City of Tallahassee, have until Saturday to comply
A Gadsden County couple gave birth to a healthy baby boy after adopting an embryo that had been...
Baby born in Florida from embryo frozen for 15 years
The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting at a Circle K on Apalachee...
Tallahassee Police confirm one dead, another injured following shooting at Circle K on Apalachee Parkway
Leon County Booking Report: March 24, 2021

Latest News

FILE - Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science...
Buttigieg pitches infrastructure needs to divided Congress
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground...
Shipping losses mount from cargo vessel stuck in Suez Canal
The Supreme Court justices are meeting in private Friday to discuss adding new cases to their...
Guns are on Supreme Court’s agenda days after mass shootings
People view the Supreme Court building from behind security fencing on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court: More police excessive force suits can go forward
President Joe Biden talks to pool reporters at the White House on Sunday.
LIVE: Biden, in first press conference, to raise vaccine goal to 200 million shots in 100 days