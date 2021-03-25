Hamilton squaring off against former player Howard as Noles battle Wolverines in Sweet Sixteen

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In sports, it’s always fun when a former assistant goes up against the old boss, or when someone gets to coach against their alma mater.

But Sunday, Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard will get the change to take on his old coach, Leonard Hamilton.

Hamilton oversaw Howard on the bench of the Washington Wizards all the back in 2001. While the two only spent one season together, Hamilton came away truly impressed with Howard, saying that he always carried himself in a professional manor and that he’s not surprised the guy he coached all those years ago has kept the Maize and Blue atop the basketball world.

“He had all those high character qualities that you love to see in a basketball player and that same humbleness that he operated with his professionalism, his attention to detail I think is what’s really making Michigan an outstanding team is Juwan being Juwan,” Hamilton said.

FSU and Michigan tip off in the Sweet Sixteen Sunday at 5 p.m. You can watch the game on WCTV.

