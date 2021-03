HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena police say the city has received major damage as a result of a possible tornado.

All phone lines to Helena Police Department are down.

Helena has received major damage as a result of the tornado. All phone lines to HPD are down. Call 911 if you need emergency assistance. Please stay out of the area of Old Town on Hwy 261. — Helena, AL Police (@HelenaPolice) March 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.