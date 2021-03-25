Advertisement

Local Storm Spotters relay storm reports to the National Weather Service

When severe storms roll through our area, the National Weather Service relies on a team of...
When severe storms roll through our area, the National Weather Service relies on a team of people to keep their eyes to the sky. Volunteer storm spotters relay information about damage, flooding, and even tornadoes.(WAVE 3 News)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When severe storms roll through our area, the National Weather Service relies on a team of people to keep their eyes to the sky. Volunteer storm spotters relay information about damage, flooding, and even tornadoes.

When high winds blow trees onto houses and heavy rains lead to flooding, meteorologists at the NWS aren’t the only ones monitoring the storms.

Storm Spotter Don Snyder even records rainfall rates during tropical storms.

“We were calling in rain observations close to every hour telling them how much rain was actually falling right now closest to the rivers,” Snyder explained.

Spotters can send information to the NWS by social media, phone call and with ham radios.

“If it’s an ongoing event and there’s severe weather, then I get on the radio, and they activate storm net, which we have the fortune here, many places do, being able to digitally connect our FM repeaters” Snyder said.

The more detailed the storm report, the more valuable it is to meteorologists.

“If they observe damage at their home, they can obviously give us a call, and that’s very valuable because we can relate what we see in a photo to what we’re seeing on our radar.” Senior Service Hydrologist/Meteorologist with the NWS in Tallahassee, Kelly Godsey, said.

These storm reports helped Kelly Godsey keep Thomasville safe in the 2009 tornado outbreak.

“They were without power, so they were passing along information that there had been indeed significant damage in the area. That was something that we could put into the tornado warning as it moved closer to Thomasville,” Godsey explained.

It’s important to remember, storm spotters are asked to report the damage they see at their home and not go storm chasing. Storm chasing is not considered safe in the Big Bend and South Georgia because of all the area’s dense trees.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Detroy Barnes (left) and Darius Sparks (right) on...
UPDATE: Two men arrested in connection to fatal Circle K shooting
The Georgia Department of Transportation says a triple fatal crash happened on I-75 South in...
Pregnant woman, one other confirmed dead in I-75 S crash
All Floridians ages 18 and older will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting...
All adults in Florida eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5
There is new pressure on a temporary homeless shelter in Tallahassee.
City Walk served papers by City of Tallahassee, have until Saturday to comply
A Gadsden County couple gave birth to a healthy baby boy after adopting an embryo that had been...
Baby born in Florida from embryo frozen for 15 years

Latest News

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: March 25, 2021
Thursday, the United States Senate passed the Paycheck Protection Program for Small Businesses...
Sen. Ossoff’s PPP for Small Businesses Extension Act of 2021 passes
Thursday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a press release that it arrested a...
FDLE arrests Sneads father and son for possession of child sexual abuse material
Tuesday morning, the Florida Forest Service set fire to Lake Talquin State Forest. The fire was...
Prescribed burns: How the Florida Forest Service promotes forest health and wildfire safety across the Big Bend