Local Storm Spotters relay storm reports to the National Weather Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When severe storms roll through our area, the National Weather Service relies on a team of people to keep their eyes to the sky. Volunteer storm spotters relay information about damage, flooding, and even tornadoes.

When high winds blow trees onto houses and heavy rains lead to flooding, meteorologists at the NWS aren’t the only ones monitoring the storms.

Storm Spotter Don Snyder even records rainfall rates during tropical storms.

“We were calling in rain observations close to every hour telling them how much rain was actually falling right now closest to the rivers,” Snyder explained.

Spotters can send information to the NWS by social media, phone call and with ham radios.

“If it’s an ongoing event and there’s severe weather, then I get on the radio, and they activate storm net, which we have the fortune here, many places do, being able to digitally connect our FM repeaters” Snyder said.

The more detailed the storm report, the more valuable it is to meteorologists.

“If they observe damage at their home, they can obviously give us a call, and that’s very valuable because we can relate what we see in a photo to what we’re seeing on our radar.” Senior Service Hydrologist/Meteorologist with the NWS in Tallahassee, Kelly Godsey, said.

These storm reports helped Kelly Godsey keep Thomasville safe in the 2009 tornado outbreak.

“They were without power, so they were passing along information that there had been indeed significant damage in the area. That was something that we could put into the tornado warning as it moved closer to Thomasville,” Godsey explained.

It’s important to remember, storm spotters are asked to report the damage they see at their home and not go storm chasing. Storm chasing is not considered safe in the Big Bend and South Georgia because of all the area’s dense trees.

