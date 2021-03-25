Pastors protest election changes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Several dozen mainly-African American pastors stood on the front steps of the state capitol Thursday, urging lawmakers to withdraw elections legislation the pastors say will stifle voters.

The legislation eliminates drop boxes, which pastors say 70% of voters like.

It will also cut in half the life a mail ballot request.

“So, not only is God watching, we’re watching. We want you to understand we voted you in. We’ll surely, surely, vote you out. Godspeed,” said President of the Equal Ground Action Committee, Marcus R. McCoy Jr.

The group says it made more than a half million voter contacts in 2020 to get out the vote.

Copyright 2021 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.