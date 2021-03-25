Advertisement

Police credit NFL player, other bystander with stopping sexual assault in Arizona park

By KPHO/KTVK staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) - An alleged attack against a 71-year-old was foiled when two men heard her screams, police said.

The Tempe Police Department said the attack happened at Kiwanis Park on Saturday.

Police said the woman was taking her daily walk when a man, now identified as 30-year-old Kevin Caballero, grabbed her from behind.

“This was a horrific incident,” said Tempe Police Chief Jeff Glover.

Tempe Police said Caballero shoved the woman to the ground and tried to take off her pants. He allegedly said he was going to have sex with her.

But as the woman fought back, two men heard her screams.

“It was a crazy experience. It was something that I never dreamed I would see,” said New England Patriots offensive tackle Justin Herron, who was walking in the park.

“It was terrifying to witness,” said Murry Rogers, who was at the park for his kid’s birthday party. “Could not believe based on how many people were at the park and the time of day that what I was seeing was actually happening.”

Herron said he confronted the suspect: “Yell, tell him get off of her, and then yanked him off and then I told him to sit down,” he said.

Once they’d separated the victim from the suspect, they then called the cops.

“These individuals took action. They didn’t run away. And they really assisted our victim. It was truly amazing,” Glover said.

