Advertisement

Prescribed burns: How the Florida Forest Service promotes forest health and wildfire safety across the Big Bend

Tuesday morning, the Florida Forest Service set fire to Lake Talquin State Forest. The fire was...
Tuesday morning, the Florida Forest Service set fire to Lake Talquin State Forest. The fire was one of the many prescribed burns we’ve seen across the area in the last few weeks.(Hannah Messier)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday morning, the Florida Forest Service set fire to Lake Talquin State Forest. The fire was one of the many prescribed burns we’ve seen across the area in the last few weeks.

Smoke was swirling through the air as flames licked the forest floor. The fire, a prescribed burn set and controlled by the Florida Forest Service, prevents wildfires.

“For safety, protecting communities living right at the edge of the woods. Homes that are plopped down right in the middle of very heavy surface fuels. So we move in there, and we use prescribed fire to remove those fuels.” Wildfire Mitigation Specialist with the Tallahassee Forestry Center, Todd Schroeder, explained.

Before grabbing their canisters, the firefighters listen to a briefing which includes a weather report.

“We look at the direction of the winds, the humidity, the lower the humidity during this time of year, the better the burn is the cleaner the burn is.” Schroeder described.

The Forest Service begins the burn slowly with a test fire.

“It’s a small area that can be put out if need be...if it’s not doing what we want, maybe it’s not burning well enough...maybe it’s burning a little too well, so we’ll always do that test-fire first.” Burn Boss, and Forest Ranger for the Florida Forest Service , Daniel Gutierrez, said.

The fire continues into the twenty-two acres of forest as the smoke climbs. The fire also helps the trees and wildlife.

“Florida is a fire-adapted ecology. So all the plants and animals that live in Florida, pretty much, in one way or another, benefit from fire, and it may be an immediate benefit in that some animals may prefer to forage in areas that have just been burned, it may be just after the fact when they’re eating the new shoots and leaves that come up after a burn.” Gutierrez explained.

The Florida Forest Service said that a way to protect your home from wildfire is by making sure any fuel for a fire is at least thirty feet away from the house.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Detroy Barnes (left) and Darius Sparks (right) on...
UPDATE: Two men arrested in connection to fatal Circle K shooting
The Georgia Department of Transportation says a triple fatal crash happened on I-75 South in...
Pregnant woman, one other confirmed dead in I-75 S crash
All Floridians ages 18 and older will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting...
All adults in Florida eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5
There is new pressure on a temporary homeless shelter in Tallahassee.
City Walk served papers by City of Tallahassee, have until Saturday to comply
A Gadsden County couple gave birth to a healthy baby boy after adopting an embryo that had been...
Baby born in Florida from embryo frozen for 15 years

Latest News

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: March 25, 2021
Thursday, the United States Senate passed the Paycheck Protection Program for Small Businesses...
Sen. Ossoff’s PPP for Small Businesses Extension Act of 2021 passes
Thursday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a press release that it arrested a...
FDLE arrests Sneads father and son for possession of child sexual abuse material
When severe storms roll through our area, the National Weather Service relies on a team of...
Local Storm Spotters relay storm reports to the National Weather Service