Prescribed burns: How the Florida Forest Service promotes forest health and wildfire safety across the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday morning, the Florida Forest Service set fire to Lake Talquin State Forest. The fire was one of the many prescribed burns we’ve seen across the area in the last few weeks.

Smoke was swirling through the air as flames licked the forest floor. The fire, a prescribed burn set and controlled by the Florida Forest Service, prevents wildfires.

“For safety, protecting communities living right at the edge of the woods. Homes that are plopped down right in the middle of very heavy surface fuels. So we move in there, and we use prescribed fire to remove those fuels.” Wildfire Mitigation Specialist with the Tallahassee Forestry Center, Todd Schroeder, explained.

Before grabbing their canisters, the firefighters listen to a briefing which includes a weather report.

“We look at the direction of the winds, the humidity, the lower the humidity during this time of year, the better the burn is the cleaner the burn is.” Schroeder described.

The Forest Service begins the burn slowly with a test fire.

“It’s a small area that can be put out if need be...if it’s not doing what we want, maybe it’s not burning well enough...maybe it’s burning a little too well, so we’ll always do that test-fire first.” Burn Boss, and Forest Ranger for the Florida Forest Service , Daniel Gutierrez, said.

The fire continues into the twenty-two acres of forest as the smoke climbs. The fire also helps the trees and wildlife.

“Florida is a fire-adapted ecology. So all the plants and animals that live in Florida, pretty much, in one way or another, benefit from fire, and it may be an immediate benefit in that some animals may prefer to forage in areas that have just been burned, it may be just after the fact when they’re eating the new shoots and leaves that come up after a burn.” Gutierrez explained.

The Florida Forest Service said that a way to protect your home from wildfire is by making sure any fuel for a fire is at least thirty feet away from the house.

