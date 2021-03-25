Rural hospitals to receive $2M from Ameris

ATLANTA (WALB) - As part of the Georgia HEART Hospital Program, Ameris Bank has donated $2 million in financial support to 19 rural hospitals located throughout the bank’s footprint in Georgia.

By Dave Miller | March 25, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT - Updated March 25 at 11:22 AM

ATLANTA (WALB) - As part of the Georgia HEART Hospital Program, Ameris Bank has donated $2 million in financial support to 19 rural hospitals located throughout the bank’s footprint in Georgia.

“We are committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of those in our community, and helping to create opportunities for healthy, safe, and productive lives. This donation helps to provide resources that will create a positive effect for generations to come,” Palmer Proctor, Ameris Bank CEO, said.

“2020 was truly an unexpected year and the effects of the pandemic touched us all in different ways, and greatly affected our healthcare workers and systems. We are happy to be able to assist these hospitals in continuing to provide quality healthcare to all.”

Demographic, economic and industry challenges have caused rural hospitals in Georgia to face financial crises for years, the banking system said in a release.

The Georgia HEART Hospital Program partners with the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit bill, or State Bill 258, to increase funding to rural and critical access hospitals in the state of Georgia.

The funds provided by Ameris Bank are used by local hospitals in ways that best fit the hospitals’ specific needs for providing quality healthcare to their patients.

The rural Georgia hospitals receiving donations from Ameris Bank include:

Brooks County Hospital (Quitman)

Coffee Regional Medical Center (Douglas)

Colquitt Regional Medical Center (Moultrie)

Crisp Regional Hospital (Cordele)

Donalsonville HospitalEffingham Hospital —SpringfieldIrwin County Hospital (Ocilla)

Jasper Memorial Hospital (Monticello)

Archbold Memorial Hospital (Thomasville)Liberty Regional Med. Ctr.

(Hinesville)Meadows Regional Med. Ctr. (Vidalia)Miller County Hospital (Colquitt)

South Ga. Medical Ctr - Berrien/Nashville/Valdosta/LakelandSoutheast Ga. Health System (St. Mary’s/Brunswick)

St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital (Greensboro)

Tift Regional Medical Center (Tifton)

WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital (Jackson)

The Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit enables Georgia businesses and taxpayers to redirect their Georgia income tax liability to help support these qualified hospitals. Participation in the Georgia HEART program is limited to Georgia rural hospitals that meet qualification criteria established by law.

Ameris Bank has participated in the program since 2018, contributing over $6 million to rural Georgia hospitals.

