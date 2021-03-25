Advertisement

Rural hospitals to receive $2M from Ameris

The donations follow Ameris Bank’s footprint in Georgia.
The donations follow Ameris Bank’s footprint in Georgia.(WBRC)
By Dave Miller | WALB
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - As part of the Georgia HEART Hospital Program, Ameris Bank has donated $2 million in financial support to 19 rural hospitals located throughout the bank’s footprint in Georgia.

“We are committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of those in our community, and helping to create opportunities for healthy, safe, and productive lives. This donation helps to provide resources that will create a positive effect for generations to come,” Palmer Proctor, Ameris Bank CEO, said.

“2020 was truly an unexpected year and the effects of the pandemic touched us all in different ways, and greatly affected our healthcare workers and systems. We are happy to be able to assist these hospitals in continuing to provide quality healthcare to all.”

Demographic, economic and industry challenges have caused rural hospitals in Georgia to face financial crises for years, the banking system said in a release.

The Georgia HEART Hospital Program partners with the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit bill, or State Bill 258, to increase funding to rural and critical access hospitals in the state of Georgia.

The funds provided by Ameris Bank are used by local hospitals in ways that best fit the hospitals’ specific needs for providing quality healthcare to their patients.

The rural Georgia hospitals receiving donations from Ameris Bank include:

By Dave Miller | March 25, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT - Updated March 25 at 11:22 AM

ATLANTA (WALB) - As part of the Georgia HEART Hospital Program, Ameris Bank has donated $2 million in financial support to 19 rural hospitals located throughout the bank’s footprint in Georgia.

“We are committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of those in our community, and helping to create opportunities for healthy, safe, and productive lives. This donation helps to provide resources that will create a positive effect for generations to come,” Palmer Proctor, Ameris Bank CEO, said.

“2020 was truly an unexpected year and the effects of the pandemic touched us all in different ways, and greatly affected our healthcare workers and systems. We are happy to be able to assist these hospitals in continuing to provide quality healthcare to all.”

Demographic, economic and industry challenges have caused rural hospitals in Georgia to face financial crises for years, the banking system said in a release.

The Georgia HEART Hospital Program partners with the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit bill, or State Bill 258, to increase funding to rural and critical access hospitals in the state of Georgia.

The funds provided by Ameris Bank are used by local hospitals in ways that best fit the hospitals’ specific needs for providing quality healthcare to their patients.

The rural Georgia hospitals receiving donations from Ameris Bank include:

Brooks County Hospital (Quitman)

Coffee Regional Medical Center (Douglas)

Colquitt Regional Medical Center (Moultrie)

Crisp Regional Hospital (Cordele)

Donalsonville HospitalEffingham Hospital —SpringfieldIrwin County Hospital (Ocilla)

Jasper Memorial Hospital (Monticello)

Archbold Memorial Hospital (Thomasville)Liberty Regional Med. Ctr.

(Hinesville)Meadows Regional Med. Ctr. (Vidalia)Miller County Hospital (Colquitt)

South Ga. Medical Ctr - Berrien/Nashville/Valdosta/LakelandSoutheast Ga. Health System (St. Mary’s/Brunswick)

St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital (Greensboro)

Tift Regional Medical Center (Tifton)

WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital (Jackson)

The Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit enables Georgia businesses and taxpayers to redirect their Georgia income tax liability to help support these qualified hospitals. Participation in the Georgia HEART program is limited to Georgia rural hospitals that meet qualification criteria established by law.

Ameris Bank has participated in the program since 2018, contributing over $6 million to rural Georgia hospitals.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Detroy Barnes (left) and Darius Sparks (right) on...
UPDATE: Two men arrested in connection to fatal Circle K shooting
The Georgia Department of Transportation says a triple fatal crash happened on I-75 South in...
Pregnant woman, one other confirmed dead in I-75 S crash
All Floridians ages 18 and older will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting...
All adults in Florida eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5
There is new pressure on a temporary homeless shelter in Tallahassee.
City Walk served papers by City of Tallahassee, have until Saturday to comply
A Gadsden County couple gave birth to a healthy baby boy after adopting an embryo that had been...
Baby born in Florida from embryo frozen for 15 years

Latest News

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: March 25, 2021
Thursday, the United States Senate passed the Paycheck Protection Program for Small Businesses...
Sen. Ossoff’s PPP for Small Businesses Extension Act of 2021 passes
Thursday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a press release that it arrested a...
FDLE arrests Sneads father and son for possession of child sexual abuse material
Tuesday morning, the Florida Forest Service set fire to Lake Talquin State Forest. The fire was...
Prescribed burns: How the Florida Forest Service promotes forest health and wildfire safety across the Big Bend
When severe storms roll through our area, the National Weather Service relies on a team of...
Local Storm Spotters relay storm reports to the National Weather Service