School board fires Florida teacher for medical marijuana use

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida teacher has been fired for using medical marijuana.

Florida Today reports that the Brevard County School Board voted 3-2 on Tuesday to terminate Allison Enright from her position at Space Coast Junior/Senior High School.

Medical marijuana is legal in Florida, but federal regulations continue to categorize cannabis as a Schedule I Controlled Substance, like heroin, LSD and ecstasy.

School Board General Counsel Paul Gibbs says the school district must be a drug-free workplace to receive certain federal grants.

Enright disclosed her medical marijuana use when she took a drug test after an injury at work. She said she didn’t realize that her medication violated the district’s policy.

