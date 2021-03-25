Sen. Ossoff’s PPP for Small Businesses Extension Act of 2021 passes

GEORGIA. (WCTV) - Thursday, the United States Senate passed the Paycheck Protection Program for Small Businesses Extension Act of 2021, which Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff co-sponsored and had been pushing for.

Prior to this legislation being passed, the program would have expired on March 31.

The PPP Extension Act of 2021, which was introduced in the U.S. House by Georgia Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux (GA-07), passed by a large bipartisan majority last week.

According to the release, it is now expected to be signed into law by President Biden before the end of the month.

“Passage of this bill is a huge victory for Georgia’s small businesses, who can now apply for PPP loans through May,” Sen. Ossoff said. “Any small businesses with questions about accessing this aid should contact my office.”

