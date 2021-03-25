SGMC gets touching donation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Birthplace at South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) recently received a very touching donation that’s helping to raise awareness of “CuddleCots” and hoping to make them available in medical facilities.

A CuddleCot is a device that allows parents more time with their baby after a loss.

The $3,000 system cools the baby by using a cooling pad placed in the bassinet.

With this device, families experiencing a stillbirth can have more time to say goodbye to their child.

This particular donation was delivered by Kendall Reid.

Ashlie’s Embrace was founded by Anthony and Erin Maroon after the loss of their daughter, Ashlie Cathren, in 2015.

Reid and her husband Andy partnered with Ashlie’s Embrace and raised enough money through the nonprofit to purchase 10 CuddleCots for hospitals in Georgia.

The couple raised enough money through the nonprofit to purchase 10 CuddleCots for hospitals in Georgia.

SGMC was the seventh hospital to receive a device.

