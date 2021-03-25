‘They’ve still got the same principals’: Despite fresh faces from previous tourney meeting, Michigan poses same threats to Noles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sports history has a way of rhyming; the most interesting matchups and storylines, more often than not, seem to find a way to happen.

Such will be the case on Sunday, when Florida State gets another shot at Michigan, the same team that bounced them from the 2018 tournament in the Elite Eight.

The Seminoles are 1-3 all time against the Maize and Blue on the hardwood, with the last meeting between the two coming in that 2018 Elite Eight, a 58-54 win for the eventual national runners-up.

While many of pieces from that Michigan squad are gone, including then-head coach John Beilein, Florida State guard M.J. Walker says there’s still plenty of similarities.

“They’ve still got the same principals,” Walker said. “They’re real physical, they like to score in the paint and get up and down the floor. They’ve got guards that make good decision with the ball and like to get each other open and make shots. I think that’s Michigan basketball.”

FSU and Michigan tip off in the Sweet Sixteen Sunday at 5 p.m. You can watch the game on WCTV.

