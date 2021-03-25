Thomasville football celebrates next steps for seniors

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday was an exciting day at Thomasville High School as the Bulldogs celebrated their seniors as they announced their plans following graduation.

12 players in total were honored, with five continuing their careers on the gridiron:

Karey Lee - University of Akron

Jamie Williams - Shorter University

Deldrick Hill - Barry University

Ronnie Baker - University of the Cumberlands

Taraje Felton - Fort Valley State University

Seven others will be making a splash in the classroom.

Patrick McNeill - University of Georgia

Jackson Coppedge - Alabama-Birmingham

Kevin Andrews - Savannah State University

Jamari Mitchell - Georgia Southern University

Tommas Speed - Divers Academy International

Jackson Hodge - Kennesaw State University

Parker Folsom - Georgia Southern University

All of the guys are excited about their journey and head coach Zach Grage believes their ability to celebrate these players, is a big deal.

“We have so many kids that come to us and you know a lot of guys give up their careers, football or whatever because coach I’m not going to get a scholarship, well if you start making it then it’s not really about that. If you can do that great but if you’re going to go off to school if you’re going to go off to a trade school, a military, if we can recognize all of those guys that are going off and doing something then I think you’re going to start to see more people buy into that because this is a big day,” said Grage. “You know hopefully they enjoyed it and I know it’s big for us as a football program, I know it’s big for us as a school and a community.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.