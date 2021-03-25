Thomasville football celebrates next steps for seniors
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday was an exciting day at Thomasville High School as the Bulldogs celebrated their seniors as they announced their plans following graduation.
12 players in total were honored, with five continuing their careers on the gridiron:
- Karey Lee - University of Akron
- Jamie Williams - Shorter University
- Deldrick Hill - Barry University
- Ronnie Baker - University of the Cumberlands
- Taraje Felton - Fort Valley State University
Seven others will be making a splash in the classroom.
- Patrick McNeill - University of Georgia
- Jackson Coppedge - Alabama-Birmingham
- Kevin Andrews - Savannah State University
- Jamari Mitchell - Georgia Southern University
- Tommas Speed - Divers Academy International
- Jackson Hodge - Kennesaw State University
- Parker Folsom - Georgia Southern University
All of the guys are excited about their journey and head coach Zach Grage believes their ability to celebrate these players, is a big deal.
“We have so many kids that come to us and you know a lot of guys give up their careers, football or whatever because coach I’m not going to get a scholarship, well if you start making it then it’s not really about that. If you can do that great but if you’re going to go off to school if you’re going to go off to a trade school, a military, if we can recognize all of those guys that are going off and doing something then I think you’re going to start to see more people buy into that because this is a big day,” said Grage. “You know hopefully they enjoyed it and I know it’s big for us as a football program, I know it’s big for us as a school and a community.”
