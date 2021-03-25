Advertisement

TPD receives gift of SUV for work with Operation Stolen Innocence

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is showing off a brand new set of wheels.

An SUV was given as a gift to the department by the organization Operation Underground Railroad.

TPD said that the new vehicle will go a long way into transporting victims to safety as well as providing them with supplies such as clothes, gift cards for food, blankets and toiletries, something that is challenging in a small four passenger car.

“I’ve had teens get moved out of town, and DCF doesn’t always have the capabilities to move the items that they do have, and so I can help facilitate that,” said Elizabeth Bascom of TPD’s Special Victims Unit. “There are times when some of that property has to be brought after the child’s been moved for a while and trying to cram everything they have into a Ford Fusion that I was driving could be very difficult.”

OUR officials said they wanted thank TPD for their two-year investigation into Operation Stolen Innocence, which resulted in hundreds arrested in Tallahasssee for various sex trafficking crimes and captured the attention of the nation.

