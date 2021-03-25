TPD receives gift of SUV for work with Operation Stolen Innocence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is showing off a brand new set of wheels.

An SUV was given as a gift to the department by the organization Operation Underground Railroad.

TPD said that the new vehicle will go a long way into transporting victims to safety as well as providing them with supplies such as clothes, gift cards for food, blankets and toiletries, something that is challenging in a small four passenger car.

“I’ve had teens get moved out of town, and DCF doesn’t always have the capabilities to move the items that they do have, and so I can help facilitate that,” said Elizabeth Bascom of TPD’s Special Victims Unit. “There are times when some of that property has to be brought after the child’s been moved for a while and trying to cram everything they have into a Ford Fusion that I was driving could be very difficult.”

OUR officials said they wanted thank TPD for their two-year investigation into Operation Stolen Innocence, which resulted in hundreds arrested in Tallahasssee for various sex trafficking crimes and captured the attention of the nation.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.