Triple fatal crash reported on I-75 S in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Department of Transportation says a triple fatal crash happened on I-75 South in Lowndes County Thursday morning, near exit 2.

All southbound lanes in the area are closed, and traffic is detouring at exit 5, going to US 41 to Jennings and back to I-75, GDOT says.

GDOT says to avoid the area if possible. Traffic officials first posted about the crash on Facebook around 9:15 a.m.

A look at traffic backed up on I-75 S in Lowndes Co., where motorists are being detoured due to a triple fatality that... Posted by Georgia DOT - Southwest on Thursday, March 25, 2021

