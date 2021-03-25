Advertisement

Triple fatal crash reported on I-75 S in Lowndes County

All southbound lanes in the area are closed, and traffic is detouring at exit 5, going to US 41...
All southbound lanes in the area are closed, and traffic is detouring at exit 5, going to US 41 to Jennings and back to I-75, GDOT says.(Birmingham, Juanita Y | GDOT)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Department of Transportation says a triple fatal crash happened on I-75 South in Lowndes County Thursday morning, near exit 2.

All southbound lanes in the area are closed, and traffic is detouring at exit 5, going to US 41 to Jennings and back to I-75, GDOT says.

GDOT says to avoid the area if possible. Traffic officials first posted about the crash on Facebook around 9:15 a.m.

A look at traffic backed up on I-75 S in Lowndes Co., where motorists are being detoured due to a triple fatality that...

Posted by Georgia DOT - Southwest on Thursday, March 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Detroy Barnes (left) and Darius Sparks (right) on...
UPDATE: Two men arrested in connection to fatal Circle K shooting
There is new pressure on a temporary homeless shelter in Tallahassee.
City Walk served papers by City of Tallahassee, have until Saturday to comply
A Gadsden County couple gave birth to a healthy baby boy after adopting an embryo that had been...
Baby born in Florida from embryo frozen for 15 years
The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting at a Circle K on Apalachee...
Tallahassee Police confirm one dead, another injured following shooting at Circle K on Apalachee Parkway
Leon County Booking Report: March 24, 2021

Latest News

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, more than 150 potentially stolen Bath and Body...
Crash reported on Old Bainbridge Road near Matthew Carter Court
Suwannee Fire Rescue says they have responded to a crash on I-10 westbound at mile marker 270...
Suwannee County officials on scene of rollover crash on I-10 westbound
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Man and bear killed in Marion Co. motorcycle crash
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
FHP reports fatal crash in Suwannee County