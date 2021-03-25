Two arrested in car burglaries, LCSO says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy in connection to car burglaries on Deerlake Road.

Deputies responded to the residential area of Deerlake Road around 9:30 a.m. on March 16, the press release says.

Deputies found a teen in the area who matched the suspect’s description. They learned the teen had been on probation since March 11 for burglary and theft charges from February, the release says.

In its investigation, LCSO’s Joint Auto Crimes Task Force learned the teen committed three vehicle burglaries nearby, LCSO says. The sheriff’s office also says the teen was responsible for a March 14 vehicle burglary in which a gun was stolen.

The teen traded the stolen gun to 20-year-old Alexander Metzger for marijuana, the release says.

LCSO detectives located Metzger while he was driving on Capital Circle NE, with help from K9 and air support units. Deputies pulled over Metzger after seeing multiple traffic violations, the release says. They made contact with him and noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car.

Deputies took Metzger out of his car and later found THC wax and drug paraphernalia in his pockets, the release says. More drugs, paraphernalia and two guns were later found inside Metzger’s car, deputies say.

LCSO says one of the guns was found to be the one reported stolen on March 14, the release says. Metzger was arrested and taken to the Leon County Jail, while the teen was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Joint Auto Crimes Task Force Arrests Two in Vehicle Burglary Investigation pic.twitter.com/kxYJswX2Tj — Leon Co Sheriff, Fl (@LeonSheriff) March 25, 2021

