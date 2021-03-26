A pioneer for catering to students’ mental health: FSU Resiliency Project toolkit to expand nationwide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University announced Thursday that it will make the homegrown Student Resiliency Project available across the country for other universities and programs to use, making the school a pioneer for catering to students’ mental health.

The Resiliency Project is an online tool created by FSU to help their students understand the issues they’re going through and how to resolve them. The site is available to anyone with university credentials and offers videos, PowerPoints and scenarios specific to what certain people go through while on a college campus.

FSU College of Social Work dean, James Clark, says the goal of the site is to let the FSU family know they aren’t alone in their struggles and that there is help available to them if they need it.

“In a way that they can use on their phones, they can use on all of their devices, but we’re doing it in a way where we are not talking down to people. We are inviting them to participate, and a lot of the faces on the screen are people that look just like them,” explained Clark.

Clark said that once they realized the success the project had in Tallahassee, they wanted to share it with schools across the country, helping college campuses everywhere promote mental health awareness.

A university in Arizona and a college in Kentucky are already using the kit, and there are plans to expand it elsewhere.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.