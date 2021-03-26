Advertisement

Alcohol compliance checks begin again in Franklin County

It is illegal to sell alcohol to a person under 21
It is illegal to sell alcohol to a person under 21(WCTV)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Every so often the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office goes around town to different bars, restaurants, and convenience stores to see who is selling alcohol to minors.

The sheriff’s office does it alongside investigators with The Florida Division of Alcohol Beverages and Tobacco.

“This is a good time to make sure they are all following the law and that they are not selling to minors, particularly since they are going to be out of school they are going to be driving. We don’t want any catastrophic accident,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said.

Selling alcohol to someone under 21 could cost an establishment up to $1,000 and in some cases, a suspension of its liquor license for up to seven days.

”If there is any way we can gain compliance with them whether it is with a fine or taking alcohol licenses away or booking them in the county jail, if that is a way to deter whatever could happen then so be it,” Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Investigator John Nunez said.

During this compliance check, a few places were not following the law.

Sheriff Smith says Mango Mike’s and Tap Room in Apalachicola violated the law for selling to someone underage during the compliance check. He said the employees who sold the alcohol were charged on the spot. He said the establishments could face further penalties.

Those at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office say they are serious about these compliance checks. They say they genuinely care about the well-being and safety of the county’s residents and visitors.

“We do everything we can to make they don’t let alcohol fall into the hands of a minor. I want people to understand that if law enforcement takes it seriously, then they need to take it seriously,” Sheriff Smith said.

Sheriff Smith tells us it is important to do these regular checks because selling to someone underage could cost a life.

“I have seen those accidents where kids have obtained alcohol from an establishment when they shouldn’t have and I have seen the outcome when they have had an accident and it could have been avoided,” Sheriff Smith said.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Detroy Barnes (left) and Darius Sparks (right) on...
UPDATE: Two men arrested in connection to fatal Circle K shooting
The Georgia Department of Transportation says a triple fatal crash happened on I-75 South in...
Pregnant woman, one other confirmed dead in I-75 S crash
All Floridians ages 18 and older will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting...
All adults in Florida eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5
There is new pressure on a temporary homeless shelter in Tallahassee.
City Walk served papers by City of Tallahassee, have until Saturday to comply
A Gadsden County couple gave birth to a healthy baby boy after adopting an embryo that had been...
Baby born in Florida from embryo frozen for 15 years

Latest News

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: March 25, 2021
Florida State University announced Thursday that it will make the homegrown Student Resiliency...
A pioneer for catering to students’ mental health: FSU Resiliency Project toolkit to expand nationwide
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has issued a consumer alert warning parents of high...
Attorney General Ashley Moody warning against test prep scams
To celebrate National Peanut Month and Agriculture Week, the Georgia Peanut Commission made a...
Georgia Peanut Commission makes hefty donations to Second Harvest of South Ga
Bainbridge Public Safety is asking the public for help identifying two men who trespassed onto...
BPS asking public for help identifying trespassing, breaking and entering suspects