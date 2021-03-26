Advertisement

Annual FAMU Day of Giving surpasses fundraising goal

FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., greets three donors who dropped off their 1887Strikes...
FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., greets three donors who dropped off their 1887Strikes checks in front of Lee Hall Friday.(Vaughn Wilson)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has received more than $300,000 in gifts from more than 2,400 donors Friday on their annual FAMU 1887Strikes Day of Giving, according to a press release.

Last year’s 1887Strikes event raised $213,256.7 from 1,415 donors.

Money donated during the 1887-minute campaign supports a broad range of academic, athletic and other initiatives.

A final total will be available early next week.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Department of Transportation says a triple fatal crash happened on I-75 South in...
Pregnant woman, one other confirmed dead in I-75 S crash
All Floridians ages 18 and older will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting...
All adults in Florida eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5
New details on what led up to the fatal shooting at Circle K on Apalachee Parkway Tuesday...
New details emerge in Circle K shooting case, man shot and killed was employee
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying several suspects who...
LCSO searching for suspects who stole medication from Publix
The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Detroy Barnes (left) and Darius Sparks (right) on...
UPDATE: Two men arrested in connection to fatal Circle K shooting

Latest News

Wednesday, Georgia Senator Dean Burke (R – Bainbridge) announced in a press release that...
Birdsong Nature Center in Grady County receives over $600,000 in grant funding to expand
TCC Men's Basketball Coach Zach Settembre watches his Eagles in a blowout victory over...
TCC’s Zach Settembre on the end of the Eagles’ regular season, postseason ahead
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: March 26, 2021
Many universities decided to cancel Spring Break this year for fear of COVID-19 outbreaks on...
VSU cancels spring break in fear of potential COVID-19 outbreak