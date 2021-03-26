Annual FAMU Day of Giving surpasses fundraising goal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has received more than $300,000 in gifts from more than 2,400 donors Friday on their annual FAMU 1887Strikes Day of Giving, according to a press release.

Last year’s 1887Strikes event raised $213,256.7 from 1,415 donors.

Money donated during the 1887-minute campaign supports a broad range of academic, athletic and other initiatives.

A final total will be available early next week.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.